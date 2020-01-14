Politics

Actor Mark Hamill deletes Facebook, accuses CEO Mark Zuckerberg of allowing disinformation

Mark Hamill is completely "unfriending" Facebook because of policies, he says, allow false information on the social network.

The actor known for playing Luke Skywalker in "Star Wars" tweeted to his 3.6 million followers that he's deleting his Facebook account.



Hamill accuses Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg of choosing "profits over truthfulness."

Facebook just announced last week it's banning deep-fakes that alter what a person actually said or did.

But that won't block all fake posts.

Hamill said he'll "sleep better at night" now.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsentertainmentfacebooksocial mediamark zuckerbergstar wars
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-Upland police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
3 shot, 2 killed at Ontario apartment complex
Newsom to continue 'homeless tour' in SoCal
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
Opossum viciously beaten at South Carolina golf course
LAUSD cooperating in murder investigation of 6-year-old boy
Show More
WWII veteran asking for special Valentine's Day gift
Boy finds deputy's loaded gun inside Airbnb
Sexual assault suspect accused of approaching young girls in Hollywood
Sewage spill leads to closure of beaches in Long Beach
10 'tiny homes' planned for Riverside's homeless
More TOP STORIES News