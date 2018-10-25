POLITICS

Mattis expected to send at least 800 troops to US-Mexico border

EMBED </>More Videos

President Donald Trump is lashing out over a caravan of Central American migrants trying to reach the United States, saying that if Mexico does not stop the effort, he will use the military to "CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to sign an order as early as Thursday sending 800 or more troops to the southern border to support the Border Patrol, a U.S. official said.

Mattis is responding to a request from President Donald Trump, who says he's "bringing out the military" to address what he's calling a national emergency at the border.

The U.S. official was not authorized to speak publicly because not all details of the military arrangement had been worked out, and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

The additional troops are to provide what one official described as logistical support to the Border Patrol. This would include a variety of things such as vehicles, tents and equipment, and perhaps medical support. It was not immediately clear how many, if any, of the extra troops would be armed. Because they would not be performing law enforcement duties they would not be in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits the federal government from using the armed forces in a domestic police role.

There already are about 2,000 National Guard troops assisting at the border under a previous Pentagon arrangement.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumparmyborder patrolmilitaryimmigrationu.s. & worldMexicoSan Diego County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Suspicious packages addressed to Clinton, Obama; CNN evacuated
LAUSD high school students cast early ballots in Norwalk
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
Election 2018: How to watch midterm election coverage from ABC News
More Politics
Top Stories
Package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA contained explosive device
5 injured in crash on 101 in Woodland Hills; multiple WB lanes shut down
LA city attorney reject's Tom Arnold's criminal complaint against Mark Burnett
Suspicious packages to DeNiro and Biden intercepted
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver on freeway in Diamond Bar
Suspect caught inside Sherman Oaks Galleria parking garage
Suspicious package addressed to Maxine Waters in LA investigated
Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep
Show More
Dodgers vs. Red Sox: World Series Game 3 preview
Bodies of 2 women duct-taped together wash ashore in Manhattan
Mom outraged after child with disabilities handcuffed
New freeway near Perris to begin construction soon
SoCal-based white supremacist group leader arrested in LA
More News