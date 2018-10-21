Conservative street artist Sabo hijacked a billboard to target congresswoman Maxine Waters.The advertisement promoting the new "Halloween" movie is on Pico Blvd. in Mid-City.Sabo swapped out an image of the movie's serial killer, Michael Myers, and replaced it with one of Waters.The image shows Waters holding a butcher knife in her right hand, looking ready to attack.The phrase "#Uncivil Democrats" is also added.Waters represents California's 43rd District in Congress.