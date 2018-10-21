POLITICS

Conservative street artist Sabo puts face of Maxine Waters on 'Halloween' billboard in Mid-City

EMBED </>More Videos

A billboard in West Hollywood promoting the new "Halloween" movie was altered to target Rep. Maxine Waters.

By ABC7.com staff
MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Conservative street artist Sabo hijacked a billboard to target congresswoman Maxine Waters.

The advertisement promoting the new "Halloween" movie is on Pico Blvd. in Mid-City.

Sabo swapped out an image of the movie's serial killer, Michael Myers, and replaced it with one of Waters.

The image shows Waters holding a butcher knife in her right hand, looking ready to attack.

The phrase "#Uncivil Democrats" is also added.

Waters represents California's 43rd District in Congress.

Correction: An earlier version of this story stated the billboard was located in West Hollywood but has since been corrected to Mid-City.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicscongressvandalismLos Angeles CountyMid-City
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
GOP incumbent faces tight race in Northern LA's 25th District
US-bound migrants cross river at Guatemala-Mexico border
Caravan migrants break Guatemala border fence, rush Mexico
1M in LA County still not registered to vote, registrar shows
More Politics
Top Stories
Georgia police officer from Southern California shot to death
Dodgers headed to World Series after 5-1 win over Brewers
Los Angeles Angels name Brad Ausmus as new manager
Thousands to participate in annual AIDS Walk LA
Los Angeles Chargers beat Tennessee Titans 20-19 in London
Vigil held for mother killed in hit-and-run incident in Encino
30 people injured in floor collapse at party near Clemson University
Alleged UCLA sex assault suspect arrested
Show More
Lynwood residents offered discounted Ring security devices
No winner in Powerball drawing; jackpot now worth $620M
VIDEO: Deer, not home invaders, roughed up this front porch
Helicopter rescue: Crew masterfully saves man stranded on Calif. coast
UC Irvine concert cancelled after rapper jumps into crowd
More News