Rep. Steve King, a congressman from Iowa, is proposing a new law named after Oakland's mayor.Mayor Libby Schaaf stirred up some controversy in February, when she issued a public warning that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids were coming.The acting chief of ICE claims her warning allowed hundreds of people to avoid arrest.Now, the Mayor Libby Schaaf Act of 2018 calls for up to five years of prison for officials in so-called sanctuary cities who issue similar warnings.