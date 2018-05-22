POLITICS

Mayor Libby Schaaf Act may lock up officials who issue ICE raid warnings

EMBED </>More Videos

A congressman from Iowa is proposing a new law named after Oakland's mayor. (ICE)

By ABC7.com staff
OAKLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Rep. Steve King, a congressman from Iowa, is proposing a new law named after Oakland's mayor.

Mayor Libby Schaaf stirred up some controversy in February, when she issued a public warning that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids were coming.

The acting chief of ICE claims her warning allowed hundreds of people to avoid arrest.

Now, the Mayor Libby Schaaf Act of 2018 calls for up to five years of prison for officials in so-called sanctuary cities who issue similar warnings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldimmigrationICENorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News