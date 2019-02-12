POLITICS

LA City Council gives preliminary OK to ban on fur products

The manufacture and sale of fur products would be banned in Los Angeles under an ordinance that was granted preliminary approval by the City Council on Tuesday.

If given final approval and signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti, the ordinance would prohibit the sale of products made in part or whole from fur.

That would include clothing as well as accessories like handbags, shoes and jewelry.

It would take effect Jan. 1, 2021.

"The fur trade is senseless and brutal to animals," said City Councilman Paul Koretz, a co-author of the measure along with Councilman Bob Blumenfield. "Today's ordinance to stop the manufacturing and retail sales of animal parts is long overdue."

Because the initial vote was not given unanimous approval, the item must return to the City Council for a final vote before being sent to the mayor.
