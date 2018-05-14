POLITICS

Melania Trump hospitalized after procedure to treat benign kidney condition

The White House says Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. (Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON
First lady Melania Trump is hospitalized after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign kidney condition, the White House said Monday.

The embolization procedure was successful and there were no complications, the first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said.

Mrs. Trump is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. She is expected to remain there for the duration of the week.

The White House did not offer any additional details on Mrs. Trump's condition.

Last week, the first lady launched her "Be Best" initiative to help children be their best selves.

The first lady, who's 48, lived full time in New York during the administration's opening months so the couple's son, Barron, now 12, would not have to change schools midyear. She and Barron moved into the White House last June and since then the first lady has been raising her public profile.

Mrs. Trump joined her husband last month to host the prime minister of Japan for a two-day summit at the Trumps' Florida estate, and the Trumps hosted the president of France at the White House on a three-day state visit, including a lavish state dinner. Mrs. Trump also represented the administration at the April funeral of former first lady Barbara Bush.

The Associated Press and WABC-TV contributed to this report.
