Politics

Melania Trump given 'Woman of Distinction' award at Florida Christian college

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- First lady Melania Trump touted her "Be Best" program and the Trump administration's battle against the opioid crisis as she accept an award from a Florida Christian college.

The first lady told the 550 attendees at Palm Beach Atlantic University's "Women of Distinction" luncheon Wednesday that her anti-cyber bullying and anti-drug abuse initiative has been a success.

She said the program is teaching children respect and that the Trump administration's efforts have led to the first drop in U.S. opioid deaths in three decades.

The 2,500-student university says it honored the first lady for her compassion and kindness, calling her a worldwide role model.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfloridamelania trumpawardwomen
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 women found dead inside Hemet home
Body of missing Malibu woman found at her home
Bones in Mission Viejo yard found to be human
SurveyUSA poll: Nearly half of Californians say democracy is endangered
Bizarre standoff at Walnut gas station ends with no arrest
5.7M kids water bottles recalled due to choking hazard
Crews locate body of second firefighter killed in Central Calif. fire
Show More
OC lawyer faces federal charges, accused of selling 'ghost guns'
Woman killed by float during Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans
IE bank robbery suspect leads authorities on chase to San Diego
New hiking trail links Baldwin Hills to the beach
Pop Smoke killed in gang-related shooting inside Hollywood Hills home
More TOP STORIES News