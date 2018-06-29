POLITICS

Mexico to elect new president, congressional representatives Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Mexico will elect a new president and congressional representatives this weekend. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Voters in Mexico in search of change after years of corruption will elect a new president and congressional representatives on Sunday.

The candidates made their final pitch to the voters on Wednesday, the last day allowed for campaigning.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador holds a big lead in the presidential race, according to polls. The former mayor of Mexico City is determined to fight widespread corruption.

"He is a leftist in terms of his discourse and his critical stance towards the elites and the mafia of power as he calls them, but in terms of governance ... he proved to be a pragmatist, " UCLA professor Dr. Octavio Pescador said.

The other major candidates include Ricardo Anaya of the National Action Party and José Antonio Meade of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, Mexico's traditional ruling party that was represented by outgoing president Enrique Peña Nieto.

It's been a violent campaign season as 132 politicians have already been assassinated.

A survey in one of Mexico's leading newspapers found that 79 percent of voters want the party in power to change.

One question in the survey, which also found that 85 percent of voters believe that Mexico is on the wrong track, asked how a new president will affect Mexico-U.S. relations.

"I think the most worrisome aspect about the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico is not political, it's economic," Pescador said. "The free-trade agreement has been the basis for the growth of Mexico and in some regions of the U.S. and that is up in the air right now."

Mexicans in the U.S. are permitted to vote in the election by mail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmexicopresidential racecorruptionvotingelectionsUCLAMexicoLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News