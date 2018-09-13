I’m done with my book! I’ve learned a lot about myself and I’d like to share my story of BECOMING—the plainness, the blemishes, the crazy turns—with you on my book tour, beginning 11/13 in Chicago. Go to https://t.co/dVXmPri4OS to find out how to get tickets. #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/jmlbh19RXG — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 12, 2018

Michelle Obama will be at the Forum in Inglewood in November to promote her upcoming memoir.The book, "Becoming," is set to be released Nov. 13. She will appear at the Forum on Nov. 15 and finish the tour in Dallas in December.The former first lady tweeted out a video from her office talking about her book and 10-city tour."I am proud because it is candid, it's honest, it's totally and utterly me, so I'm also a little frightened because it is so candid and honest and open, but I can't wait to share it with the world," Obama said.Crowds are expected to be too big for any bookstore to accommodate.The tour will begin in her native Chicago.