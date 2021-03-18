Migrants encamped in Tijuana detail their stories as they seek asylum in U.S.

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Immigration remains a source of heated national debate under the Biden administration.ABC7 reporter Anabel Munoz traveled to the Mexico-California border to take a firsthand look at the situation for migrants.She visited encampments on the Mexico side with a legal-aid group and spoke to migrants who are hoping to enter the United States.Some have been camped out in tents near Tijuana for a year waiting for asylum. Many of them told stories of violence in their homeland, and beloved family members missing or facing serious danger while trying to reach the United States.See the video above for her full report.