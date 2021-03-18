Politics

Migrants encamped in Tijuana detail their stories as they seek asylum in U.S.

By and ABC7.com staff
SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Immigration remains a source of heated national debate under the Biden administration.

ABC7 reporter Anabel Munoz traveled to the Mexico-California border to take a firsthand look at the situation for migrants.

She visited encampments on the Mexico side with a legal-aid group and spoke to migrants who are hoping to enter the United States.

Some have been camped out in tents near Tijuana for a year waiting for asylum. Many of them told stories of violence in their homeland, and beloved family members missing or facing serious danger while trying to reach the United States.

See the video above for her full report.

RELATED: Migrant family details harrowing violence in homeland

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniasan diego countymexicotijuanaimmigration reformmexicojoe bidenimmigrationborder crisis
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100-year-old man found apparently murdered in Encino
Big Bear eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
Migrant family stuck at border fleeing violence in homeland
Ontario explosion: Cleanup continues at fireworks blast site
CDC weighs shortening schools' physical distancing guidelines
Armie Hammer accuser describes alleged rape in LA
Police arrest suspect in assault on Asian-American woman, 75, who fought back
Show More
Nonprofit ensures the homeless don't miss out on stimulus funds
Peloton issues warning after child killed
Ventura County moves closer to normalcy in red tier
LA Regional Food Bank marks 100th drive-up food distribution event
Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada
More TOP STORIES News