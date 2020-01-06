Former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg campaigns in Riverside, heading to LA on Monday

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is visiting California for the second time since launching his campaign.The multibillionaire businessman was welcomed by supporters in Riverside where he has opened his first California field office.Speaking to the crowd, Bloomberg said, "I am running to defeat Donald Trump"Bloomberg, a late entry to the 2020 race, promises to campaign aggressively. He says he will reach out to voters across the state.The former New York City mayor is funding his own campaign and has spent more than $30 million on television ads.Bloomberg calls himself a "problem solver." He says the issues he dealt with as mayor of New York are problems most big cities have.Earlier in the day Bloomberg was in San Diego.Monday he heads to Los Angeles where he'll meet with Mayor Eric Garcetti and open another Southern California field office.