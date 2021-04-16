Former Vice President Mike Pence pacemaker surgery goes well; expected to fully recover

WASHINGTON -- Former Vice President Mike Pence has undergone surgery to have a pacemaker implanted.His office says that Wednesday's procedure went well and that Pence "is expected to fully recover and return to normal activity in the coming days."The 61-year-old Pence, who recently launched a new advocacy group and signed a book deal, had previously been diagnosed with a heart condition called asymptomatic left bundle branch block.His office says that, over the past two weeks, he experienced symptoms associated with a slow heart rate and underwent the procedure in Virginia in response.Pence is considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate if former President Donald Trump declines to run again.He is expected to deliver his first public speech since leaving office later this month in South Carolina.