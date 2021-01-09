Chaos at the Capitol: Minute-by-minute video shows how riots, violence unfolded

See how the historic day of chaos, clashes and violence unfolded minute-by-minute in the video player above.

The riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Wednesday were unlike anything this country has ever seen.Those experiencing it on Capitol Hill and those watching at home were stunned as they watched the events unfold. An angry mob storming into the building, legislators crouching for cover on the floor, guns drawn in the chambers, and eventually one person shot and killed."Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called it an "unprecedented attack against our democracy" and a "shameful episode in American history."The fallout and full ramifications of the "shameful episode" is yet to be seen, but after the Capitol was secured by police, lawmakers returned to the chambers to certify the electoral college results."To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win," said Vice President Mike Pence. "Violence never wins. Freedom wins. And this is still the people's house."