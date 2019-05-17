abortion

Missouri lawmaker walks back on 'consensual rape' comment during anti-abortion debate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker says he misspoke when he referred to "consensual rapes" during a highly charged anti-abortion debate on the House floor.

Republican Representative Barry Hovis said that most of the sexual assaults he handled during his career in law enforcement were "date rapes or consensual rapes."

RELATED: Missouri's 8-week abortion ban passed by legislature, headed to governor

Abortion-rights supporters hissed in response.

Hovis later apologized, saying he misspoke, adding that there's no such thing as "consensual rape."

Members of the Republican-led House voted 110 to 44 in favor of the bill that would ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. It allows exceptions only in medical emergencies, not cases of rape or incest.

Republican Governor Mike Parson has until July 14 to sign the bill, but is expected to do so next week.

Friday's vote comes just two days after Alabama's governor signed a bill that makes performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

Anti-abortion activists hope the bills will eventually lead to a Supreme Court showdown on Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling legalizing abortion.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmissourirapeabortionunited stateshouse of representativeswomen and healthsupreme courtu.s. & world
ABORTION
Long Beach considering travel ban over anti-abortion laws
Gov. Newsom reminds women of reproductive rights in California
Abortion rights activists rally in SoCal and across the US
Eyewitness This: Abortion rights advocates protest to 'stop the bans,' CA eyes health care for immigrants in US illegally, new 'Sesame Street' character
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News