More than 300 protest child separation immigration policy in DTLA

More than 300 people protested outside of L.A. City Hall Thursday in downtown Los Angeles to bring attention to the splitting of immigrant families at the border.The rally focused on protesting the Trump administration's policy on separating children from their families.U.S. Customs and Border Protection said more than 600 adults traveling with more than 650 children were prosecuted for improper entry. Some of those people were seeking asylum.Opponents of the policy said it is cruel and inhumane."They are using the love of family as a weapon of fear to tear families apart and we are not going to allow for that to happen," Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo said.Attorney General Jeff Sessions supports the policy. He said for those who attempt to cross illegally, they should not bring their children if they don't want to be separated.