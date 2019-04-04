New California bill seeks to allow homeless students to sleep on campus

State lawmakers are pushing for a bill to help homeless college students.The measure would allow students to sleep in their cars overnight at community college parking lots or structures.It's aimed at helping students who can't afford rent to remain in school.Foothill College student, Matthew Bodo shared with lawmakers his experience of being homeless, saying, "I did attempt to sleep in my car on campus and was asked to leave several times by campus police, so I resorted to sleeping nearby, off campus, which was not well received by the residents of the area."A recent survey found nearly one in five students reported being homeless in the previous year.Opponents say costs to implement the proposed bill could be significant as it would require community colleges to increase overnight security staffing, custodial and utility costs.