Undocumented immigrants in California will have expanded rights under new laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.
California community colleges and California state universities will be required to designate a DREAMer resource liaison on campuses. AB 1645 will provide undocumented and other qualifying immigrant students with resources to navigate the education system.
SB 225 will allow undocumented immigrants in California to serve on boards and commissions.
Under AB 1747, the use of noncriminal information from the state's telecommunications database for immigration enforcement purposes will be prohibited, with some exceptions.
Undocumented immigrants get rights expanded under new California laws signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News