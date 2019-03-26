New law banning paper receipts clears 1st hurdle in CA legislature

First it was plastic bags, then straws -- now get ready to possibly say so long to paper receipts.
A new law to ban paper receipts just cleared its first hurdle in the California legislature.
The bill would give businesses until 2022 to send customers electronic receipts or a paper receipt upon request.
Supporters say it's a step toward cutting down waste, but others argue the receipts protect shoppers from false claims of theft.
