Politics

New law banning paper receipts clears 1st hurdle in CA legislature

EMBED <>More Videos

First it was plastic bags, then straws -- now get ready to possibly say so long to paper receipts.

By ABC7.com staff
First it was plastic bags, then straws -- now get ready to possibly say so long to paper receipts.

A new law to ban paper receipts just cleared its first hurdle in the California legislature.

The bill would give businesses until 2022 to send customers electronic receipts or a paper receipt upon request.

Supporters say it's a step toward cutting down waste, but others argue the receipts protect shoppers from false claims of theft.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsenvironmentshoppingcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area of Compton
6 at Palms school experience illness after contact with substance
Mayor Emanuel on Jussie Smollett charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'
Dog is returned to owner after being stolen from mobile home park
Florida armed robbery foiled by Indiana spring breakers
8 schools tied to college admissions scandal under investigation: Report
Show More
Eyewitness This: Harris promises teachers raise, IE lake full thanks to rain, goodbye paper receipts?
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
Woman shot twice while walking in Montecito Heights; gunman sought
Man, 55, who died in Ed Buck's WeHo home OD'd on meth
SoCal boy with cancer needs mixed-race bone marrow match
More TOP STORIES News