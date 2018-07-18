New Long Beach council members, mayor sworn into office

Five Long Beach city council members, three city officials along with the mayor were sworn into office.The event took place in front of more than 400 people at the Terrace Theater on the plaza.Council members representing odd numbered districts and the city's attorney, prosecutor and auditor took part in the ceremony, which turned into a party.Music, food trucks and other activities kept the crowd fed and entertained.The event was free and paid for by sponsorships and donations.The swearing-in was purely ceremonial.All city council members were officially sworn-in the day before.