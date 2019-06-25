Politics

Spokeswoman for Melania Trump named new White House press secretary

WASHINGTON -- The next White House press secretary and director of communications has been named, and it's someone already familiar to the first family: Stephanie Grisham, the spokeswoman for Melania Trump.

The first lady made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.


Prior to her role as an aide to the first lady, Grisham served as President Donald Trump's deputy press secretary, according to her Twitter bio.

It was announced earlier this month that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would leave her post at the end of the month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpthe white housemelania trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News