LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Less than 24 hours until Election Day is in full swing, the candidates for California governor are in their final push to try to convince voters they are the right person for the job.
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom continued his "Get out the Vote" bus tour Monday in Southern California. He started the day at CJ's Cafe in Los Angeles, greeting diners and having breakfast with L.A. political leaders.
Newsom has said he is committed to sweeping new state-funded programs like single-payer health care.
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's gubernatorial candidates
His opponent, Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox, is spending the day campaigning in Berkley. He said the status quo is not working. Cox said the next governor should work to make California more affordable and is critical of Newsom for saying he'd govern with fiscal responsibility.
"He wants more money in government," Cox said. "I want money in government used efficiently. I don't want them wasting money. I don't waste money in the private sector, and I certainly don't believe people want it wasted in government."
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
"This state has made enormous progress. We got a lot of work to do on housing, homelessness, issues of affordability - those remain stubborn," Newsom said. "The governor, I hope it's me, we got to hit the ground running."
This comes as we have the results of a new exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA.
The poll shows Newsom at 53 percent and Cox with 38 percent. About 9 percent are still undecided.
Newsom is heading north to Modesto before ending with a final rally in San Francisco.
Cox will finish Monday in Sacramento.
Take a look at full coverage on the 2018 election here.
Download the ABC7 app for election results and live coverage of the 2018 midterm elections: Click here for for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.