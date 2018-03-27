POLITICS

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom maintains lead in CA governor's race, poll shows

EMBED </>More Videos

With just 10 weeks until the statewide primaries, the key races are starting to take shape. (Rich Pedroncelli, Charlie Neibergall, Reed Saxon, Rich Pedroncelli, Tonya Wise)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
With just 10 weeks until the statewide primaries, the key races are starting to take shape.

ABC7 obtained results of an exclusive Eyewitness News Southern California News Group poll conducted by SurveyUSA.

In the governor's race, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom maintains a sizeable lead with 22 percent of the vote. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa is next with 14 percent.

John Cox is leading Republican candidates with 11 percent.

There is still a large chunk of voters who are not sure about who they will pick. About 21 percent responded "undecided."

Here's how the poll of likely voters broke down:

  • 22% - Gavin Newsom (D)

  • 14% - Antonio Villaraigosa (D)

  • 11% - John Cox (R)

  • 9% - John Chiang (D)

  • 7% - Travis Allen (R)

  • 3% - Delaine Eastin (D)

  • 3% - Robert Newman (R)

  • 2% - Yvonne Girard (R)

  • 2% - Robert Kleinberger (R)

  • 1% - Daniel Amare (R)

  • 1% - Brian Domingo (R)

  • 1% - Peter Yuan Liu (R)

  • 1% - Michael Bracamontes (D)

  • 1% - Juan Bribiesca (D)

  • 1% - Nickolas Wildstar (L)

  • 0% - Akinyemi Agbede (D)

  • 0% - Harmesh Kumar (D)

  • 0% - Zoltan Istvan (L)

  • 0% - Josh Jones (G)

  • 0% - James Tran (I)

  • 0% - Other

  • 21% - Undecided


In the race for Senate, Sen. Dianne Feinstein leads all candidates at 31 percent. Stephen Schrader is the leading Republican candidate at 7 percent.

A number of candidates, including former Senate Leader Kevin de Leon, sit at 5 percent. There is also a large undecided block in the race, with 29 percent not sure who to choose.

Politico senior reporter David Siders spoke with ABC7 about the political climate in the state. He said the trailing candidates in the governor and Senate races need to get on TV in order to get the vote from those undecided voters.
EMBED More News Videos

Politico senior reporter David Siders talks with ABC7 about the political climate in California.



Siders said the fact that Republican candidates are struggling to compete in top-ticket races like governor and Senate could have a major impact on House races come November.

"Republicans are important nationally here because they're defending six or seven House races that Republicans need to keep control of the House. Turnout in a primary election is driven by the top of the ticket, not by some congressman that most people don't know," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernorstate politicsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News