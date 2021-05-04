California governor recall

Newsom recall: GOP candidate John Cox calls for 'big, beastly' changes in $5M TV ad featuring giant bear

By Liz Kreutz
Newsom recall: Cox calls for 'beastly' changes in ad featuring giant bear

SAN FRANCISCO -- Beauty vs. the Beast -- that is how Republican John Cox is framing his campaign against California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The former gubernatorial candidate, who lost to Newsom in a landslide in 2018, is hoping for a do over through the recall election. On Tuesday, he launched his biggest effort yet: a $5 million ad buy that will air on television across the state.

The ad begins with Newsom looking at himself in a mirror as a voiceover says Californians will have a choice between voting for "pretty boy" Newsom or "the beast," Cox.

"California's falling off a cliff. High taxes, unaffordable costs. Even Elon Musk left," Cox says, as a giant growling bear emerges. "We need big, beastly changes in Sacramento. I'll make them."

The ad ends with a voiceover saying: "Recall the beauty. Meet the nicest, smartest beast in California, John Cox."

Total Recalled - The story of America's largest, wildest governor recall election
With a recall election of California Governor Gavin Newsom looming, ABC7 Originals presents, "Total Recalled: The story of America's largest, wildest recall election," a look at the Gray Davis recall and election of Arnold Schwarzenegger.


A spokesperson for Cox said the ad buy is only the first installment with more to follow.

It comes the same day Cox launches a statewide bus tour in Sacramento, where he will be joined by a "special guest" - a 1,000-pound live bear. His second stop? The French Laundry in Napa County where Newsom famously drew ire when he dined there last year.

The new ad and trolling by Cox is yet another reminder of the attacks Newsom will face as the recall heats up.

Celebrity Caitlyn Jenner, who announced her candidacy last month, launched her first campaign video on Tuesday. In the web video, she frames herself as a "compassionate disrupter" fighting against "elitist" career politicians.
