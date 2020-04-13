Coronavirus: Newsom to unveil CA's plan to ease 'stay-at-home' restrictions, reopen state's economy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- California officials on Tuesday will unveil plans to ease "stay-at-home" restrictions and reopen the state's economy, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The governor did not provide details on the state's plan during his daily press conference on Monday, but he did say that new metrics are guiding the decision. The statewide order has been in place since March 19.
"(Washington State, Oregon and California) just sent out a joint statement of a shared vision for a process and protocol, a framework, for reopening. Not just within our states, but more broadly as a region," Newsom said.
The governor, however, emphasized that Californians need to continue to practice physical distancing.
The order has shut down all non-essential businesses, with essential services such as gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores and banks remaining open.
Health and elected officials on Friday announced the "safer-at-home" order that has been in effect throughout Los Angeles County since last month will be extended until at least May 15.
The announcement was made during the county's daily briefing, where officials also said face coverings will be required in public countywide beginning at midnight on April 15.
Newsom also announced Monday an additional 687 people have died in California from coronavirus. Also, he confirmed that the state confirmed 22,348 new COVID-19 cases, along with 3,015 patients hospitalized and 1,178 patients in the ICU.
