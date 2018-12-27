POLITICS

Nicaraguans flee to US as violence escalates in Central American country

There is hardship all over the world, but one place in particular that is now getting increased attention from the U.S. government is the frightening violence in Nicaragua. (KABC)

There is hardship all over the world, but one place in particular that is now getting increased attention from the U.S. government is the frightening violence in Nicaragua.

There are many reasons people need to pay closer attention to what's happening in the Central American country. Its government, run by President Daniel Ortega, is accused of massive human rights violations, such as using violence to silence protestors and critics.

Hundreds have died and thousands are missing. Ortega is denying the violence and has even shut down the free press to keep journalists from reporting the truth.

As for the masses, they say they need to fight or flee to America where there is hope.

