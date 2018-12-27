There is hardship all over the world, but one place in particular that is now getting increased attention from the U.S. government is the frightening violence in Nicaragua.There are many reasons people need to pay closer attention to what's happening in the Central American country. Its government, run by President Daniel Ortega, is accused of massive human rights violations, such as using violence to silence protestors and critics.Hundreds have died and thousands are missing. Ortega is denying the violence and has even shut down the free press to keep journalists from reporting the truth.As for the masses, they say they need to fight or flee to America where there is hope.See ABC7 anchor David Ono's full report where he explains why Southern Californians should care about what's going on in Nicaragua in the video above.