donald trump

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley breaks from Donald Trump, says 'he let us down'

By Alex Meier
WASHINGTON -- Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations under Donald Trump's administration, said the former president "has let us down," her first public break from him since the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Haley, who is also widely considered a leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, made her decisive comments to Politico's Tim Alberta in a Jan. 12 interview that was published Friday.

"He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again," she said.

EMBED More News Videos

"Unfortunately, we can now add Jan. 6, 2021 to that very short list of dates in American history that will live forever in infamy," said Sen. Chuck Schumer. See how things escalated in our minute-by-minute video as chaos erupted.



Haley had condemned the attack on the Capitol as the events unfolded but had not pinned the events to Trump, even derided Twitter for banning his social media account.

A few former members of Trump's Cabinet have shown their disapproval, including former chief of staff John Kelly and education secretary Betsy DeVos. Yet only a handful of Republicans in the House and Senate broke from the former president, and his GOP support in the Senate will likely lead to an acquittal in his ongoing impeachment trial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumprepublicansu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DONALD TRUMP
Dems end opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
Lieu urges Senate to convict Trump because 'he can do this again'
Doctors considered putting Trump on ventilator during COVID battle: Source
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA vaccine shortage leads to closed sites, postponed appointments
Man tries to hijack bus after robbery attempt, LASD says
Biden administration to admit migrants waiting in Mexico
Person of interest in Kristin Smart case arrested on weapons charge
What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver defense at impeachment trial
CDC expected to release new guidelines for reopening schools today
3 injured, including CHP officer, in violent crash on 10 Freeway
Show More
Lieu urges Senate to convict Trump because 'he can do this again'
I got the vaccine. What's next?
School project brings PPE to staff at Glendale schools
2 OCC students found dead in dorms on Costa Mesa campus
Kevin Hart allegedly defrauded of $1 million
More TOP STORIES News