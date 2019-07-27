Politics

New Jersey stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse from shelves

BAYONNE, New Jersey -- Controversial black rag dolls that are designed to be abused were pulled from shelves in three New Jersey stores after customers and one state lawmaker called them offensive.

Instructions on the "Feel Better Doll" tell customers to grab it firmly by the legs, find a wall, and slam the doll against it.

"Don't forget to yell, 'I FEEL GOOD, I FEEL GOOD,'" a patch on the doll's stomach reads.

Ricky Shah, the president of Paterson-based One Dollar Zone, said the store pulled about 1,000 from its shelves in Bayonne. He said the company didn't adequately check a large lot of closeout merchandise before distributing the items.

Democratic Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, whose district includes Bayonne, is calling the dolls "offensive" and "inappropriate."

The manufacturer, Harvey Hutter Co., has not commented and appears to be out of business.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsbayonnehudson countyracismtoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
Knife-wielding man wounded in deputy-involved shooting after family called 911
3 victims identified in deadly San Fernando Valley shooting spree
South L.A. officer-involved shooting sparks large police presence
Chatsworth residents: 2 peacocks intentionally run over, killed
Bernie Sanders rallies supporters in Santa Monica
Small brush fire breaks out near homes in Newbury Park area
Show More
Is ID theft protection worth the money?
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Tips for healthy pizza that is still tasty
New footprint tech allows for higher level of safety needed for newborns
Pedestrian fatally struck on WB 210 in Arcadia
More TOP STORIES News