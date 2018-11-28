POLITICS

Nancy Pelosi picked by House Democrats to lead them in new Congress

EMBED </>More Videos

Bay Area Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi has been chosen again by House Democrats to lead them in the new Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON --
Nancy Pelosi has been chosen by House Democrats to lead them in the new Congress, but she still faces a showdown vote for House speaker when lawmakers convene in January.

Pelosi ran unopposed as the nominee for speaker in a closed-door Democratic caucus election Wednesday despite unrest from those clamoring for new leadership.

The California Democrat faces tougher math in January, when she'll need 218 votes, the majority of the full House, to be elected speaker. House Democrats are taking control with at least a 233-vote majority, but some Democrats have pledged that they won't back Pelosi for speaker.

Pelosi was the first woman to be speaker - back when Democrats had the House majority from 2007 to 2011. It's rare to reclaim that post after losing it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnancy pelosidemocratscongressWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
CA court tosses lawsuit challenging state's assisted suicide law
Man who lost home in Camp Fire gets pardon from governor for old drug conviction
McDonnell pledges support for new LA County sheriff
Mom impaled in front of her kids falling from border fence
More Politics
Top Stories
LA City Council votes to legalize, regulate sidewalk vending
Rain sparks concern of possible mudslides, flooding in fire zones
Laguna Niguel teen accused of fatally stomping father's head
CA court tosses lawsuit challenging state's assisted suicide law
OC woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Wedding photographer allegedly peed on tree after seducing guest
Driver survives violent crash on 5 Fwy in Mission Hills
Day care worker sentenced to 70 years for smothering infant
Show More
Rain to hit SoCal burn areas Wednesday, Thursday
OC chase: Driver, passenger in custody; 2 kids found in car
Camp Fire: SoCal man delivers $1K checks to Paradise High students, staff
Robbery suspects arrested after chase through LA
Teen football players accused of raping teammates with broom
More News