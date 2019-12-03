Politics

Nury Martinez expected to be elected first Latina president of LA City Council

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council is expected to elect Councilwoman Nury Martinez as its president, making her the first Latina to lead the 15-member body in the city's history.

Martinez, who serves the northeast San Fernando Valley, would become the first Latina and second woman elected president of the council. A vote is expected by councilmembers during their meeting Tuesday.

During her time on the council, Martinez has been appointed by current president Herb Wesson to serve as assistant president pro tem and president pro tem in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Martinez, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, grew up in Pacoima and was elected to the council in 2013. She will become the first woman elected president since Pat Russell in 1983.

Councilmembers are expected to take up the vote at 10 a.m.

If elected, Martinez would begin her term Jan. 5, 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles city council
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother accused of tying up son, setting Santa Paula home on fire
405 Freeway could get toll lanes
Montebello residents angry at Edison after destructive transformer explosion
Protesters support Rialto group home which lost license
Decapitated body found in Griffith Park prompts investigation
Man found dead in street after shooting reported in Hesperia
Rep. Duncan Hunter to plead guilty in corruption case
Show More
2 killed at Big Bear home, 1 in custody, officials say
OC school hopes for donation boost on Giving Tuesday
Some San Bernardino mountain residents still without power
Check out the hottest toys for Christmas 2019
Head of LA's top homeless agency resigns after 5 years
More TOP STORIES News