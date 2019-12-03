Nury Martinez expected to be elected first Latina president of LA City Council

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council is expected to elect Councilwoman Nury Martinez as its president, making her the first Latina to lead the 15-member body in the city's history.Martinez, who serves the northeast San Fernando Valley, would become the first Latina and second woman elected president of the council. A vote is expected by councilmembers during their meeting Tuesday.During her time on the council, Martinez has been appointed by current president Herb Wesson to serve as assistant president pro tem and president pro tem in 2017 and 2018, respectively.Martinez, the daughter of Mexican immigrants, grew up in Pacoima and was elected to the council in 2013. She will become the first woman elected president since Pat Russell in 1983.Councilmembers are expected to take up the vote at 10 a.m.If elected, Martinez would begin her term Jan. 5, 2020.