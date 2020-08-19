Politics

Former President Barack Obama to deliver DNC speech from Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Former President Barack Obama will address the Democratic convention Wednesday night live from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, an official told ABC News.

An official involved in convention planning said that Obama is speaking "...from the birthplace of Democracy, at a museum that underscores just how much this country has given up to live in a democracy."



Philadelphia was also the location of the Biden campaign's launch rally and the campaign's headquarters before the pandemic.

Obama is among the headliners on the convention's third night and is expected to speak ahead of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate.

A spokesperson for Obama said he plans to outline why Biden and Harris "possess the experience and character" to lead the country out of the COVID-19 crisis, while also warning that "democracy itself is on the line," in the 2020 election.

Harris and Obama are both barrier-breaking figures, he as the nation's first Black president and Harris as the first Black woman on a major party ticket.

After remaining conspicuously absent from the fray as Biden pushed through a crowded primary contest, Obama's address will give one of the party's most popular figures a chance to make a personal case for the man who served by his side for two terms.

Whether Obama can pass on his personal popularity to Biden won't be immediately clear without a live audience, but expect the 44th president to describe Biden as a trusted counselor and copilot who helped him pass his signature health care law and navigate a complex world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
