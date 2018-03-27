POLITICS

Orange County Board votes to join Trump admin lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law

EMBED </>More Videos

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to join the Trump administration to challenge California's sanctuary law.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to join the Trump administration to challenge California's sanctuary law.

The board held a closed-door meeting on whether to join the government's lawsuit against the state over the law, which bars police in many cases from turning over suspects to federal immigration agents for deportation.

The board voted 4-0 to pass a resolution that blasts the state's sanctuary law.

"We must be certain that we are not providing assistance to undocumented immigrants who have chosen not to follow the rules. We need to look at every tool available to ensure public safety in the general public and homeless population," said Supervisor Lisa Bartlett.

The supervisors also said they're going to legally challenge the state's law in court.

Earlier, activists called on supervisors to abstain from fighting the sanctuary law while playing music and holding signs to protest the decision. Along with the immigrant advocates were supporters of President Trump.

The backlash comes a week after the sanctuary law was also challenged by the small city of Los Alamitos, when the council voted to opt out of the policy.

The county moved this week to improve communication with federal immigration agents by publishing the release dates of inmates online. The sheriff's department used to screen inmates in the county's jails to help Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents identify those subject to deportation but had to stop when the state law passed.

Orange County, which is home to Disneyland and wealthy beach communities where many people vacation, has a five-member board of supervisors, and all are Republican.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformsanctuary citieslawsuitPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News