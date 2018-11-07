In the contentious race for the Orange County District Attorney's Office, challenger Todd Spitzer is holding a lead over incumbent Tony Rackauckas.
As of 8:20 a.m. Wednesday with 100 percent of precincts reporting, results showed Spitzer with 290,363 votes (52.9 percent) and Rackauckas with 258,887 votes (47.1 percent).
Spitzer is a Board of Supervisors member and former prosecutor who had attacked Rackauckas on alleged mismanagement of the county agency he had overseen for 20 years. He hammered him on a controversy involving the illegal use of jailhouse informants among other cases. Spitzer called the incumbent "a bad lawyer" and a "terrible liar."
Rackauckas had lashed back on what he termed Spitzer's temper and a lack of ethics and maturity, saying he's a "complete self-promoter (who) doesn't have any moral compass."
Rackauckas, 75, was first elected in 1998 and is currently serving his fifth term. His previous election and re-election bids had been relatively smooth - running unopposed in two of those efforts and winning by wide margins in the others.
