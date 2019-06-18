Politics

Huntington Beach landfill cleanup spurs concerns from parents of nearby high school

By
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Neighbors of a toxic landfill in Huntington Beach have filed hundreds of complaints based on concerns about fumes coming from its cleanup.

Many of those concerns come from parents at Edison High School, who say it's having impacts on the health of their community.

"My son's had the worst headaches and I know other complaints of respiratory issues," said one parent.

It's prompted the school district to hire a third party to test the air on campus - and consider shutting down summer activities set to begin Tuesday - if the air is deemed unhealthy.

The state's Department of Toxic Substances Control, which is overseeing the cleanup of the Ascon landfill, says numerous tests show the air is safe.

"There are no significant concentrations of toxins coming offsite, but that's not to say the odor complaints cannot make someone sick," said Javier Hinojosa with the DTSC.

With the complaints in mind, the agency shut down the project indefinitely until better control measures can be put in place.

These include a taller fence, looking into additional tenting and more monitoring, just to name a few.

The Ascon landfill site project team sent a statement saying their "team takes public concerns very seriously. We support actions that maintain a safe environmental cleanup and we support actions that help the public better understand the work being conducted."

Once all the changes are made, officials say cleanup could start back up again in four to six weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshuntington beachorange countyenvironmentlandfill
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News