POLITICS

Leaders meet to discuss housing for homeless people removed from Santa Ana encampment

EMBED </>More Videos

Orange County and city officials and advocates met to discuss housing homeless people removed from an encampment in Santa Ana. (KABC)

By
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
More than 700 hundred homeless people were removed from an encampment in the Santa Ana riverbed last month and given 30-day motel vouchers.

With those motel stays due to expire in a few days, U.S. District Judge David Carter brought county officials, city officials and homeless advocates and told them to come up solutions.

Late Saturday afternoon they agreed on a plan.

"They're going to agree to phase moving people out of motels 100 people at a time and giving 48 hour's notice, so there isn't just this mass eviction," said Costa Mesa City Councilmember Katrina Foley.

Homeless advocates have argued that there isn't adequate shelter space available for all of the homeless in need of housing. They also say officials need to find a better way to provide resources.

"The problem isn't that the benefit and the money isn't there. It's there," said Sarah Gregory, an attorney for the homeless. "The problem is people with mental health conditions can't get to it, and they're being screened out, so the solution is to make concrete changes to the way these services are being offered."

Orange County city leaders say Saturday's gathering was a step in the right direction.

"The worry was, when those vouchers run out what happens -- certainly on a human level for them but also in the neighborhoods around the motels that people are staying in, people are concerned that there needs to be some kind of orderly transition into shelters and permanent housing," said Anaheim Mayor Tom Tait. "I think this settlement today goes a long way toward making that happen."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshomelesshousingSanta AnaAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News