POLITICS

OC officials looking at Costa Mesa state-owned site to relocate homeless

EMBED </>More Videos

A state-owned center for the developmentally disabled in Costa Mesa is being eyed as a possible site for relocating some of Orange County's homeless population. (KABC)

By
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) --
As Orange County struggles with finding a place to house hundreds of homeless being evicted from river encampments, one site being considered is a state owned facility for the developmentally disabled in Costa Mesa.

County Supervisor Shawn Nelson and state Sen. John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa, are looking at relocating the homeless to Fairview Developmental Center.

The state-owned 114-acre property serves the developmentally disabled and is expected to close by 2020.

The county is working on a way to find shelter for some 400 homeless people who have been forced to leave encampments in the Santa Ana riverbed.

Other locations, such as near Irvine's Great Park, have stirred controversy and strong local opposition.

Wednesday, the Costa Mesa city council voted to express its opposition to the Fairview plan.

"It was irresponsible of Supervisor Nelson to just throw out this idea of putting a tent city at Fairview Developmental Center," Costa Mesa Councilwoman Katrina Foley said. "He clearly doesn't understand the clientele that currently lives there."

Dozens of Costa Mesa residents lined up to express their opinions, many of them in opposition to the plan.

"We don't want the homeless here. We have our fair share of sober living homes," one man said.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicshomelesshousingCosta MesaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News