Politics

Orange County seeing more protests of stay-at-home orders

Orange County has seen several recent demonstrations protesting orders to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
By
Orange County is seeing an increasing number of protests against stay-at-home restrictions issued to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest demonstration was held Monday morning outside city hall in Newport Beach.

Police say about 30 people showed up and there were no incidents.

Over the weekend, there were protests in Huntington Beach and San Clemente.

Hundreds showed up and were clearly not abiding by stay-at-home or physical distancing orders.

Pressed on the issue during a media briefing, Board of Supervisors member Don Wagner said from what he has seen, the number of people violating these orders is not large enough and this is not a reason to put a stop to these protests and people exercising their First Amendment rights.

The board has selected an ad hoc committee to look at getting the county economy back up as well as address issues related to the demonstration.

Orange County has seen less public testing than some other nearby counties but officials are planning to release a plan this week on how to increase testing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsorange countynewport beachprotestcoronavirus californiacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump says he'll 'temporarily suspend immigration' amid COVID-19
Hundreds of thousands of LA County residents may have had coronavirus, study finds
Survey looks at how COVID-19 crisis hurting Latino families
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
Newsom to provide info on reopening CA on Wednesday
Man caught breaking into Disneyland amid closure, police say
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 617
Show More
Garcetti releases LA budget with steep cuts, furloughs
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Coronavirus: CA's strawberry industry could see 30% loss
Lawsuit alleges banks prioritized larger PPP loan amounts for small businesses
Coronavirus: Ventura County begins loosening restrictions
More TOP STORIES News