Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes faces class action lawsuit from ACLU to release medically-vulnerable inmates

The legal action comes as the number of COVID-19 cases has grown to 117 inmates throughout the jail system.
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes is facing a class action lawsuit from the ACLU to release 500 medically vulnerable inmates.

The legal action comes as the number of COVID-19 cases has grown to 117 inmates throughout the jail system.

Sheriff Barnes says he has taken several measures to protect inmates and staff, including early release of low-level inmates.
