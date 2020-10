EMBED >More News Videos President Trump visited Orange County Sunday to attend a private fundraiser at tech mogul Palmer Luckey's estate in Newport Beach.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A store in Newport Beach dedicated to President Trump merchandise saw steady business while the president was in town Sunday.People filtered in and out of the store located on Pacific Coast Highway. A sign outside the building labeled it the Republican Headquarters.The outside also donned banners for the Newport Harbor Republican Women.The store is full of Trump merchandise, including his signature "Make America Great Again" hats as well as T-shirts. It also features a cardboard cutout of Trump, which prompted some supporters to snap photos.Store employees say they have sold out of many of their items.