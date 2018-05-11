Orange County Supervisor Michelle Steel was invited to attend a meeting with President Donald Trump and other administration officials at the White House next week.The meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, will discuss the efforts against California's so-called sanctuary law.In late March, Steel introduced a resolution for Orange County to join the federal lawsuit against the state over the law. The board voted unanimously in favor of it."This is an amazing opportunity and I look forward to our discussion on this important public safety issue," Steel said. "We cannot allow Orange County (to) become a sanctuary for criminal illegal immigrants and I am anxious to meet with President Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and other officials to discuss our best options for moving forward."The board is one of several entities within Orange County fighting against the sanctuary state law as several cities voted to opt out or join the lawsuit over the last two months.