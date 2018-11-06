SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --Eyes are fixed on Orange County as the battle for control of the House of Representatives may come down to results in some of the region's competitive races.
Voter turnout in the county is expected to be higher than usual with races for the 39th, 45th and 48th districts drawing national attention.
Workers at the Orange County Registrar Office had already counted 400,000 ballots. The number of ballots that come in Tuesday could push results into later this week, possibly into next week for tight races.
The Orange County Registrar of Voters' Office believes it could get a voter turnout as high as 69 percent. In 2014, the last midterm election, turnout from the county was 42 percent.
