Politics

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bartends in Queens to push for higher minimum wage

By Eyewitness News
JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York returned to her roots to push for a higher federal minimum wage.

She went from bartending in the Bronx to a stunning victory that made her the youngest woman to win a congressional seat.

Friday afternoon, Ocasio-Cortez mixed drinks at a bar in Jackson Heights, Queens.

It was part of her effort to push for a law to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

She also supports a bill in New York that would mandate tipped workers must be paid at least a minimum wage.

She mixed margaritas for a crowd of invited guests, supporters and some workers who depend on tips.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citybarpoliticsminimum wage
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News