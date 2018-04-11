ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --Newport Beach and Orange city councils have voted to support the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit challenging the so-called sanctuary state law.
The Newport Beach City Council voted 7-0 in a closed session Tuesday night to authorize City Attorney Aaron C. Harp to have the city join in support of the lawsuit.
MORE: Orange County Board votes to join Trump admin lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
The Orange City Council on Tuesday voted to cease compliance with sections of SB54 until the federal lawsuit decision is made, reaffirming a resolution the City Council passed in 2010 on the immigration issue.
Orange City Councilman Fred Whitaker said the sanctuary state law infringes on federal jurisdiction and creates an unsafe situation.
"Our primary beef with it is it limits the amount of communication our law enforcement can have with federal law enforcement," Whitaker said.
Wednesday, the Westminster City Council is expected to consider whether to support the so-called sanctuary state law. Supporters of the law argue it does not prevent local officials from notifying federal authorities about violent criminals.
Other cities in Orange County siding with the federal government include Los Alamitos, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Fountain Valley, San Juan Capistrano and Yorba Linda.
City News Service contributed to this report.