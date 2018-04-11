POLITICS

Orange, Newport Beach vote to support federal lawsuit challenging California sanctuary law

EMBED </>More Videos

Newport Beach and Orange city councils have voted to support the Department of Justice's lawsuit challenging the so-called sanctuary state law. (KABC)

By , Eileen Frere and ABC7.com staff
ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --
Newport Beach and Orange city councils have voted to support the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit challenging the so-called sanctuary state law.

The Newport Beach City Council voted 7-0 in a closed session Tuesday night to authorize City Attorney Aaron C. Harp to have the city join in support of the lawsuit.

MORE: Orange County Board votes to join Trump admin lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law

The Orange City Council on Tuesday voted to cease compliance with sections of SB54 until the federal lawsuit decision is made, reaffirming a resolution the City Council passed in 2010 on the immigration issue.

Orange City Councilman Fred Whitaker said the sanctuary state law infringes on federal jurisdiction and creates an unsafe situation.

"Our primary beef with it is it limits the amount of communication our law enforcement can have with federal law enforcement," Whitaker said.

Wednesday, the Westminster City Council is expected to consider whether to support the so-called sanctuary state law. Supporters of the law argue it does not prevent local officials from notifying federal authorities about violent criminals.

Other cities in Orange County siding with the federal government include Los Alamitos, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo, Fountain Valley, San Juan Capistrano and Yorba Linda.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssanctuary citieslawsuitimmigrationimmigration reformcaliforniaPresident Donald TrumpOrange CountyNewport BeachOrange
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Aliso Viejo votes to join lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
Orange County city votes to file lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
OC Board votes to join lawsuit against CA over sanctuary law
Los Alamitos opts out of sanctuary state law
POLITICS
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Biden on friendship with McCain: 'We're like two brothers'
Trump asks Pompeo to delay visit to North Korea
Family: John McCain to discontinue medical treatment
LA seeks injunction against DOJ over anti-gang program funding
More Politics
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News