'Oreo?': HUD Secretary Ben Carson confuses common real estate term for cookie

OH, REO! Thanks, @RepKatiePorter. Enjoying a few post-hearing snacks. Sending some your way! pic.twitter.com/q4MMTBWVUI — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) May 21, 2019

WASHINGTON -- Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson appeared to think a freshman congresswoman was questioning him about Oreo cookies during a congressional hearing Tuesday, instead of the housing term "REO.""An Oreo?" Carson asked.To which Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) replied with a firm tone, "No, not an Oreo." She then proceeded to spell the term back to him twice."Real estate?" Carson asked."What's the O stand for?" Porter said."E-organization?" Carson replied.Porter replied: "Owned, real estate owned. That's what happens when a property goes to foreclosure, we call it an R-E-O."Porter was questioning Carson on whether the rate of REOs issued by the Federal Housing Administration is higher than that of other government-owned real estate.The tense exchange with Democratic lawmakers came during a hearing amid allegations from the Government Accountability Office that HUD broke the law in 2017 when the agency spent tens of thousands of dollars for a new dining set and dishwasher for Carson's office.The presumed cookie questioning was one of several awkward moments for Carson, who was grilled by Democrats - particularly women on the committee who tried to poke holes in his knowledge of the agency that he runs.After the hearing, Carson tweeted a picture of himself sending a pack of Double Stuf Oreos to Porter.