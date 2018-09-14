POLITICS

Paul Manafort pleads guilty in special counsel probe

Paul Manafort will plead guilty ahead of a second trial, according to a court filing signed by special counsel Robert Mueller, ABC News has learned.

WASHINGTON --
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has pleaded guilty to two federal charges as part of a cooperation deal with prosecutors.

The deal requires him to cooperate "fully and truthfully" with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The charges against Manafort are related to his Ukrainian consulting work - not Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which is the central issue in the special counsel's investigation.

Friday's move gives Mueller another successful conviction while allowing Manafort to avoid facing another costly public trial.

Manafort was convicted last month of eight financial crimes in a separate trial in Virginia.

The White House says Manafort's decision to plead guilty and cooperate with Mueller is "totally unrelated" to President Donald Trump.
