Sir Paul McCartney took part in the March for our Lives demonstration in New York City Saturday."This is what we can do, so I'm here to do it. One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," said McCartney.The legendary singer was referring to John Lennon, who was shot to death in the archway of his residence in 1980.The demonstrations drew thousands of people for marches across the country.