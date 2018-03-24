POLITICS

Paul McCartney talks about loss of John Lennon at March for Our Lives event in New York City

Sir Paul McCartney attended one of the 'March for our Lives' events in New York City Saturday. (KGO)

NEW YORK --
Sir Paul McCartney took part in the March for our Lives demonstration in New York City Saturday.

"This is what we can do, so I'm here to do it. One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me," said McCartney.

The legendary singer was referring to John Lennon, who was shot to death in the archway of his residence in 1980.

The demonstrations drew thousands of people for marches across the country.

PHOTOS: Demonstrators call for action with their signs
