Peaceful sit-in protest and march held in downtown Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Peaceful protesters held an emotional sit-in on the steps of Long Beach city hall and then marched downtown to honor the life of George Floyd.Long Beach had seen some chaos and looting near protests over the weekend and National Guard troops remain in the area guarding businesses.But all was peaceful - though loud - during Thursday's event.The group of several hundred first held a sit-in at city hall and then walked through the downtown area as cars honked driving by."For too long I've been silent and I need to use my privilege in order to fight for them," said one woman, carrying a Black Lives Matter sign. "They have been trying to fight for themselves and no one wants to listen. So we all have to walk."Another man said it was about having his voice be heard."We just want to be heard," he said. "If we could just be heard in the community and in the government, for the changes to actually happen. We feel like we don't have a voice."