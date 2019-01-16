POLITICS

Nancy Pelosi asks President Trump to postpone State of the Union due to government shutdown

Pelosi says President Donald Trump's border wall demand is really about his 'manhood.' as reported during Action News at 11 on December 11, 2018.

WASHINGTON --
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked President Donald Trump to postpone his State of the Union address to the nation - set for Jan. 29 - until the government reopens.

The White House hasn't immediately responded to a request for comment about Pelosi's request, which she made in a letter to the president.

Pelosi says the partial shutdown is raising concerns about security preparations for the speech. The California Democrat notes that the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security have been without funding for almost four weeks.

The annual speech is perhaps the president's biggest opportunity to present his agenda directly to the public.

Pelosi writes that "given the security concerns and unless government reopens this week, I suggest that we work together to determine another suitable date after the government has re-opened."

She's also raising the possibility that Trump deliver the message in writing, as presidents once did.

Take a look at more stories and videos on the government shutdown.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldgovernment shutdownnancy pelosidemocratsrepublicansstate of the unionWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Kirsten Gillibrand: What to know about 2020 candidate
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
White House shifts shutdown strategy, tries to bypass Pelosi
More Politics
Top Stories
PCH closed in Huntington Beach due to heavy rain, flooding
Flash flood, winter storm warnings remain in effect in SoCal
2 days of rain leads to rockslide on Malibu Canyon Road
Former Arcadia football player killed in Kabul attack
10 Fwy in Colton slowly reopening after fiery truck crash
U.S. Service members killed in Syria blast: Military official
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
Woman who tried to drown baby at McDonald's enters plea
Show More
LAPD Revenge Porn: Officer ordered to stay away from detective
Baby overjoyed to hear sister's voice for 1st time
Evacuations: Mandatory orders for SoCal burn areas
Lockdown lifted at Citrus College after shooting threat, police say
Encino mudslide: 14 other homes under voluntary evacuation
More News