POLITICS

Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will 'strive for American bi-partisanship'

EMBED </>More Videos

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi vowed the Congress will be accountable to the American people.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi vowed the Congress will be accountable to the American people in a speech Tuesday night.

Democrats seized control of the House of Representatives Tuesday night, and are expecting to grab between 32 and 36 seats, according to a projection by ABC News.


President Donald Trump called to congratulate Pelosi as her party stood on the brink of recapturing the House of Representatives.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president made a series of calls while watching the election results late Tuesday.

Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said Trump called Pelosi to congratulate her and to note her tone of bipartisanship.

"We will strive for American bi-partisanship seeking common ground, as we are responsible to do," Pelosi said in a speech in front of supporters Tuesday night. "But when we cant find that common ground standing our ground."


Pelosi immediately becomes the front-runner for Speaker of the House, as the leading campaign fundraiser and the institutional legislative authority for Democrats.

Democrats are expected to hold leadership elections after Dec. 5.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
politicselection 20182018-electionvote 2018u.s. & worldnancy pelosidemocratscongresshouse of representatives
POLITICS
Democrats will gain control of House, ABC News projects
Prop. 10: CA voters reject rent control expansion measure
California proposition results
Ky. clerk who refused gay marriage licenses loses re-election bid
Georgia's Stacey Abrams aims to be 1st black female gov in US
More Politics
Top Stories
Newsom wins CA governor's race over Cox
Prop 6, effort to repeal 2017 CA gas tax, fails in midterm election
Prop 7 to allow Daylight Saving Time change approved in CA
Prop. 10: CA voters reject rent control expansion measure
Live midterm election results for state and local races
California proposition results
Candidates who made history in Tuesday's midterm election
Live midterm election results for national races
Show More
Democrats will gain control of House, ABC News projects
Conviction of former Sheriff Baca questioned in federal appeals court
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Feinstein will retain US Senate seat, ABC News projects
Voting machine problems, long lines reported at LA County polling places
More News