Politics

Vice President Mike Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria

WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria.

Pence spoke after a high-level delegation of U.S. officials met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey.

Pence says there will a pause in military operations for 120 hours'' to allow the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds to withdraw.

The vice president says the U.S. and Turkey have mutually committed to peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone.''
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmike penceu.s. & worldsyriaturkey
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC sheriff's investigator allegedly pulls gun on teens at skate park
Great California ShakeOut: 10.7 million to participate in quake drill
30K SCE customers could lose power ahead of high winds
US Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at 68
House passes bill to rename Pacoima post office after Ritchie Valens
LIVE: Calif. Earthquake Early Warning System unveiled
Angelenos are slightly less happy than rest of country: Study
Show More
Woman who streamed crash that killed sister rearrested after chase
The Earthquake Effect: Scientists call Bay Area 'Tectonic Time Bomb'
Boxer Patrick Day, 27, dies of brain injuries days after knockout
Friends, family remember couple killed in West Covina crash
Preliminary 3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes near Hollister
More TOP STORIES News