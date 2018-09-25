POLITICS

Politicians, celebs educate potential LA voters on Voter Registration Day

EMBED </>More Videos

It's National Voter Registration Day and in an effort to get more people out to the voting booths on Election Day, some organizations found some creative ways. (KABC)

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's National Voter Registration Day and in an effort to get more people out to the voting booths on Election Day, some organizations found some creative ways.

Oscar- and Grammy-winning rapper Common will be in L.A. participating in the ACLU's "Unlock the Vote" county registration drives in jails. He headed to the Men's Central Jail Tuesday morning.

The project has brought voter registration in "unprecedented numbers" to people incarcerated in the L.A. County jail system, according to the ACLU.

Other celebrities took to social media platforms to promote Voter Registration Day, urging followers and fans to register so they can vote in the midterm elections.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla marked the day with a special visit to John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley.

He'll be talking to teens about pre-registration and the importance of voting.
